Adecoagro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $471.5 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.24, a rise of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

