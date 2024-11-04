Addus HomeCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $20.2…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $289.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.9 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $128.96, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

