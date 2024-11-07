Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.6 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.63, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

