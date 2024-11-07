ACI Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $81.4…

The Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 97 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $451.8 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

