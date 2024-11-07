Accelerate Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.6…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The maker of systems that diagnose drug-resistant infections posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.97. A year ago, they were trading at $5.73.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXDX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.