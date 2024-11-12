Acacia Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.73. A year ago, they were trading at $3.61.

