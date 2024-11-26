Abercrombie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $132 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Abercrombie shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.