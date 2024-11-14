Abeona Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

Abeona Therapeutics shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEO

