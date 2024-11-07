Aaon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $52.6 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $52.6 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $327.3 million in the period.

Aaon shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.03, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

