A.k.a. Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period.

A.k.a. Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $567 million to $572 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.37, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

