3D Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $178.6 million in its third quarter.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period.

3D Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $450 million.

