21 Top Things to Do in Texas

As the second-largest state, Texas covers an extraordinary amount of the geographical area in the U.S., able to fit 15…

As the second-largest state, Texas covers an extraordinary amount of the geographical area in the U.S., able to fit 15 of the smallest states together in its boundaries. Because of the size of the state, it’s often said that “everything is bigger in Texas” — and this certainly rings true. Texas is home to four of the 10 largest cities by population in the country: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Not only that, but Austin claims the title of being the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

The dining scene across Texas is also pretty robust thanks to the state’s signature barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. Plus, with 89 state parks, natural areas and historic sites at visitors’ fingertips, there’s truly something for everyone in the Lone Star State. Read on to learn more about all of the fun things to do in Texas.

Dallas

If it’s your first time visiting Dallas, you might want to begin exploring this vibrant and culturally rich city in the downtown area, one of several distinct neighborhoods across Dallas. Downtown is where you’ll find most of the top attractions in Dallas, including the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. This museum is dedicated to the legacy of President John F. Kennedy, with exhibits, photos and films on display to document his life and the day of his assassination.

Downtown is also home to Klyde Warren Park, a popular park built over the freeway, and the Reunion Tower’s observation deck. Known as one of the city’s most iconic structures, the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck takes visitors on a ride to the top of its tower for panoramic views of the city from 470 feet in the sky.

For accommodations, make reservations at The Adolphus Hotel, a historic luxury property that receives top marks from travelers and is home to a spa, multiple dining options and bars, and a rooftop pool. When you’re ready to head out on the town, make your way north to the Uptown neighborhood. This area is known for its variety of dining venues, trendy boutiques and lively nightlife.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Dallas

Located on the shores of White Rock Lake in East Dallas, this 66-acre urban oasis is home to nearly a dozen display gardens that boast color year-round, an outdoor dining terrace and the tea room at Restaurant DeGolyer, which is open to visitors 13 years and older. After exploring the gardens, the picturesque setting along the lake is perfect for an afternoon stroll or a relaxing picnic.

If you’re traveling with kids, families who have visited the arboretum highly recommended checking out the fun and educational activities at the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden for a nominal fee. You can also watch cooking demonstrations and take cooking classes at A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre garden, kitchen and pavilion focused on growing and preparing local, sustainable food. If you visit in the spring, don’t miss Dallas Blooms. The colorful six-week celebration includes as many as 500,000 spring blooms on top of special events, live music and entertainment, children’s activities, and more.

Address: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Houston

The state’s largest city is emerging as a top travel destination thanks to major sporting events, outdoor adventure activities, world-class museums and a diverse culinary scene. With so much to see and do in the “Bayou City,” plan to spend at least a couple of days here and splurge on a stay at one of Houston’s renowned luxury properties. Two traveler-approved options are The Lancaster Hotel in the Theater District and The Post Oak Hotel in the posh Uptown and Galleria area. While in town, catch a Houston Texans (football), Houston Rockets (basketball) or Houston Astros (baseball) game.

You can also enjoy a play or the ballet in the Theater District, spend an evening at the Houston Symphony, or take advantage of the city’s many nightlife options. Houston is known for its Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, so be sure to grab lunch or dinner at one of the city’s notable restaurants, such as Oaxacan-inspired Xochi in downtown. For a casual evening, head to The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, one of the city’s legendary Mexican restaurants.

Explore the galaxy at Space Center Houston

Fans of space exploration and budding young astronauts will want to visit Space Center Houston. Allow the better part of a day to see all the exhibits and attractions, such as Starship Gallery, which features flown spacecraft from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo eras. You can also view an extensive collection of spacesuits, step inside a replica of the shuttle Independence and listen to NASA mission updates in the Mission Briefing Center.

Don’t miss one of the highlights, the NASA Tram Tour: This experience offers a behind-the-scenes visit to the working hub of the NASA Johnson Space Center. There are three different tram tours offered, one of which is a self-guided tour of Rocket Park, where you’ll see one of the three remaining Saturn V rockets that took astronauts to the moon. For a real treat, reserve a spot to have breakfast with an astronaut, offered on select Fridays and Saturdays. You can also book one of the NASA VIP Tours, three-hour guided excursions that cover all things space exploration and include general admission entrance to Space Center Houston.

Several hotels are conveniently located near the space center, including the Courtyard Houston NASA/Clear Lake.

Address: 1601 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058

Houston Museum District

The Houston Museum District encompasses approximately 9 square miles, has four walkable zones, and is home to a remarkable 19 museums and the Houston Zoo. Visitors to the city can delve into everything from history to fine and contemporary arts to culture highlighting Houston’s diverse population. Kids will appreciate the 90,000 square feet of interactive exhibits and fun at the Children’s Museum Houston. The Houston Museum of Natural Science features a planetarium where you can explore the universe, realize the vastness of space, and watch a light and sound show to the Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

You can also have an interactive health experience and get a close look at how the human body works at The Health Museum. If you’re planning to take in several or all of the city’s museums, reserve accommodations in the heart of the Museum District at Hotel ZaZa Houston, which receives rave reviews. This unique boutique hotel features themed suites with names like For Your Eyes Only and Houston We Have a Problem. The property also has beautiful standard rooms and suites, or you can stay in one of the poolside villas or bungalows.

Attend a cattle drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Experience a slice of life in the Old West, learn about cowboy legends at the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and watch the world’s only twice daily longhorn cattle drive at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. After the cattle drive, there’s plenty more to do around the stockyards. Don’t miss the reenactment gun fights on the weekends after the drives in Stockyard Station. Another excellent way to experience the Fort Worth Stockyards is a horseback ride with city views or a relaxing horse-drawn stagecoach ride.

On the weekends, you can also catch the nonstop action at a championship rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum. After the big event, stop in for a cold brew, and listen to live music or go dancing at one of the district’s bars or honky-tonks, like Lil’ Red’s Longhorn Saloon or The Cantina Cadillac. Plan to stay close to the fun while enjoying Texas-style hospitality at the historic Stockyards Hotel.

San Antonio

The Mission City’s rich history dates back to 1718 with the establishment of the first of five Spanish missions along the San Antonio River. In 2015, the World Heritage Committee recognized the five mission complexes as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which you can book a tour to explore. San Antonio is also home to the vibrant River Walk, another not-to-be-missed top attraction, according to past visitors. This 15-mile urban waterway in the heart of downtown is an excellent way to explore the city on foot, by bicycle or on a GO RIO river barge, which offers a narrated history of the city and River Walk.

Along the way, wander through the historic King William Cultural Arts District and Southtown Arts District to see the museums, boutiques, parks, micro-distilleries, coffee shops and more. Make reservations to stay at the waterfront Hotel Emma, which used to be a brewhouse during the 19th century.

The Alamo: San Antonio

Built as Mission San Antonio de Valero’s chapel in 1718 and renamed the Alamo in the early 1800s, this “Shrine of Texas Liberty” has a long and colorful history. Occupied by five independent nations and serving as the stronghold for five different armies, the former mission is probably best known for the 1836 Battle of The Alamo. As part of the Texas Revolution, this battle earned Texas independence from Mexico, allowing it to become a self-governing republic. The U.S. annexed Texas as the 28th state on Dec. 29, 1845.

Today, guests can take a self-guided audio tour or schedule a guided tour to see the highlights of the renowned mission. Top attractions include the church, which is free to visit independently, with a timed ticket. Other top-recommended stops are the living history encampment, which features hands-on demonstrations showcasing what life was like in the 1830s under Mexican rule, and the exhibition hall with its extensive collection of artifacts and historical documents. For an extended stay in town within walking distance of the historic site, plan to stay at Mokara Hotel & Spa, located on the city’s acclaimed River Walk.

Address: 300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

[Read: The 50 Best Tourist Attractions in the U.S.]

Natural Bridge Caverns: San Antonio

Discovered by four college students in 1960, this underground labyrinth of passageways and unearthly formations in San Antonio is one of Texas’ largest show caves. Descend 180 feet down into the caverns via the hourlong Discovery Tour, which allows visitors to admire stalagmites, flowstones, chandeliers and other formations. For the more adventurous who don’t mind getting a little dirty, book the four-hour Discovery Adventure Tour. This excursion includes getting decked out in caving gear, crawling on your stomach through cavern rooms and getting muddy.

When you’re ready for fun above the ground, head over to the Twisted Trails Zip Rails & Ropes Course, or try to find your way out of the 5,000-square-foot maze. Natural Bridge Caverns also offer a limited summertime afternoon combination excursion with the Discovery Tour where you can see the largest bat colony in the world take flight at nearby Bracken Cave. For an extended stay, make reservations at the nearby JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

Address: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio, TX 78266

Texas Hill Country

The Texas Hill Country boasts scenic landscapes replete with rolling hills, grasslands, rivers, lakes, charming small towns and fields covered in vibrant varieties of wildflowers, such as bluebonnets, buttercups and Indian paintbrushes. There are also more than 60 wineries to explore, each with its own terroir and unique approach to winemaking. For a longer getaway, take a road trip through the region beginning about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio in New Braunfels, looping around clockwise and ending in Austin.

Along the way, stop in Utopia, where you can book an overnight stay high atop the trees in a magical treehouse at Treehouse Utopia. Then, head about 80 miles northeast to historic Fredericksburg. Founded by German immigrants in 1846, this small town retains its unique heritage with German architecture, and exhibits and demonstrations at the Pioneer Museum. You’ll even find German cuisine at several local restaurants and biergartens, and there’s an annual Oktoberfest in the fall. For overnight accommodations in Fredericksburg, splurge on a suite at the Hoffman Haus, a luxury bed-and-breakfast that previous visitors loved.

[Read: 15 Top Texas Wineries You Need to Visit]

New Braunfels

Situated between San Antonio and Austin, New Braunfels is another Texas Hill Country town that celebrates its German heritage. Stroll through the historic downtown brimming with cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, museums and more. There’s also a beautiful green space, Landa Park, just a short distance away. Additionally, the town hosts many festivals, parades and street fairs throughout the year, including the annual Wurstfest. The German-inspired festivities are held in early November along the Comal River and feature Bavarian-style foods, German and Texas beer, and live music.

To learn more about the German history of New Braunfels, be sure to visit the Gruene Historic District. For even more fun, especially if you’re traveling with kids, plan to stay at The Resort at Schlitterbahn. This entertainment and lodging complex offers a wide variety of accommodations, including resort rooms, riverside lofts and Treehaus Luxury Suites. Once you’re settled in, head out on the property to take a refreshing ride on waterslides, chutes and miles of rivers.

Austin

As the “Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin is known for its eclectic neighborhoods and entertainment districts featuring more than 250 live music venues. The city is also the capital of Texas, so there’s plenty more to explore, including art museums and galleries as well as the State Capitol. The landmark granite Capitol building opened in 1888 and boasts a beautiful 218-foot rotunda. Free guided and self-guided tours are available daily of the Capitol and grounds, and come highly recommended by previous visitors.

Be sure to check out another Texas Historic Landmark, Mount Bonnell at Covert Park. This popular tourist destination since the 1850s features a vantage point overlooking the Colorado River, affording some of the best views of the city. While in town, plan to stay at The Driskill, which is conveniently located near many of Austin’s top entertainment and nightlife spots.

South Padre Island

Situated off the southern tip of Texas on Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, this barrier island is the only tropical island in the state. It’s perfect for a romantic Texas getaway or a family vacation. South Padre Island boasts more than 300 days of sunshine a year on average, making it easy to enjoy the 34 miles of white sand beaches and emerald-tinted waters. Top attractions include Sea Turtle, Inc., a rehabilitation facility for sea turtles that focuses on education and conservation.

You can also book a lesson with a master sand sculptor to create your own masterpiece while visiting the “Sandcastle Capital of the World.” When it comes to sunsets, previous visitors and locals say the views here are hard to beat, so head out to one of the island’s bayfront bars or restaurants for that perfect Instagram shot. For accommodations, book a room with a view at the Isla Grand Beach Resort.

Admire art at Cadillac Ranch

This quirky art installation, dating back to 1974, features 10 Cadillacs buried nose-down in an empty and dusty field off of iconic Route 66 and Interstate 40, approximately 10 miles southwest of Amarillo. An art collective from San Francisco, known as Ant Farm, created the offbeat installation silently funded by the eccentric millionaire Stanley Marsh 3. His goal was to baffle the local residents with a public art display. Ant Farm responded to his wishes with the creation of this bewildering memorial to the Cadillac’s tail fin evolution from the 1949 Club Sedan to the 1963 Cadillac deVille.

Over the years, the cars have been defaced, stripped and splashed with DayGlo paint and graffiti, but this still remains one of the most popular roadside attractions for travelers visiting Texas from around the world. If you’re headed into Amarillo after your visit to Cadillac Ranch to see a little more of the Texas Panhandle, plan to stay at The Barfield, Autograph Collection. Located in the historic Barfield building, this boutique hotel is an excellent choice for accommodations downtown.

Address: 13651 Interstate 40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Situated 110 miles east of El Paso in West Texas, this rugged wilderness landscape covers more than 86,000 acres and boasts the four highest peaks in Texas. The park is a hiker’s paradise with more than 80 miles of trails, ranging from easy to strenuous with steep and rocky climbs. The 8.4-mile trail to the “Top of Texas” is difficult and takes about six to eight hours round-trip to complete. But once you reach the pinnacle, you’re rewarded with unforgettable views of the mountains and desert from atop Guadalupe Peak at 8,751 feet.

Other highlights include McKittrick Canyon, especially during fall foliage season; the 2,000-acre Salt Basin Dunes; and the Frijole Ranch Museum, which documents the area’s settlements from Native Americans to ranchers in the 1900s. For overnight stays under the starry skies, pack up the tent and reserve a spot at Pine Springs or Dog Canyon Campground. It’s important to know that there are no paved roads, gas or supplies for 35 miles and very few amenities in this remote park.

Enjoy history and adventure at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

Established by a group of Caddo Indians, this village in Alto (about 150 miles southeast of Dallas) dates back more than 1,200 years. Located in the Piney Woods region in East Texas, the village was the southwestern-most location for the Mississippi Mound Builder culture. Three of these ceremonial mounds still exist here today. The Caddo Indians remained in this area until the early 1840s, when Anglo-American colonization efforts forced them to move to the Brazos River. After another relocation, they finally settled in western Oklahoma in what’s known today as the Caddo Nation Headquarters.

Self-guided and guided tours are available to visit the ancient site, and visitors can walk along a 0.7-mile interpretive trail and part of the Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail. This 150-year-old, 2,500-mile route through Texas and Louisiana contains many historic sites related to the battle for Texan independence, the growth of cattle ranching when Texas was part of Mexico, and the efforts by the Spanish to missionize American Indians.

The Caddo Mounds has a visitor center and museum store where you can learn more about this significant part of Native American history. Some of the closest hotels are in downtown Nacogdoches (around 30 miles east), including The Fredonia Hotel, a midcentury modern boutique property.

Address: 1649 Texas state Highway 21, Alto, TX 75925

Check out the annual Texas Renaissance Festival

The annual Texas Renaissance Festival is the largest of its kind in the U.S., hosting as many as 500,000 people every year. The event usually runs from early October to late November and features jousting knights, kings and queens, jugglers, clowns, acrobats, and magicians. There are more than 20 stages with live entertainment, 400 shops with Renaissance-themed items and souvenirs, myriad dining and beverage options, and 230 acres of camping sites across the spacious property. There’s even a Royal Fireworks display every evening.

Additional offerings include activities like a daily high tea, escape room adventures and scotch tastings. The festival’s highlight is The King’s Feast: This two-hour daytime event includes a six-course feast with mead, ale and wine, alongside plenty of frivolity and entertainment. Be sure to take home the commemorative drinking vessel to remember the experience. So, don your best knight in shining armor or damsel in distress costume, and head out for a medieval adventure to remember. You can find the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission, about 55 miles northwest of Houston.

Address: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

Corpus Christi

Situated on the Gulf Coast of Texas, Corpus Christi offers miles of beaches, plenty of fresh seafood and Tex-Mex dining options, and even indoor activities like the Texas State Aquarium in North Beach. The aquarium features underwater exhibits with sea creatures and wildlife that take you from the Caribbean Sea to the jungle and beyond.

While in North Beach, you can also visit the USS Lexington on Corpus Christi Bay. This aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1943, took part in almost every major operation in the Pacific Theater over 21 months of combat during World War II. While here, you can also take flight as an F-18 pilot in the flight simulator or check out the thrilling feature films at the Joe Jessel 3D Mega Theater. If you prefer to spend time outdoors in Corpus Christi, kick back and relax poolside, take a horseback ride along the beach, or go snorkeling and deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. For accommodations with a bay view, make reservations at Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

Ride the Texas State Railroad

Centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin, the Texas State Railroad takes a step back in time with an old-fashioned rail journey crossing over 24 bridges through the Piney Woods region of East Texas. During the four-hour round-trip ride from the Palestine Depot, you can sit back and relax, enjoy small snacks and drinks, and watch the world go by while listening to the narration about these historic steam locomotives.

The vintage 1920s car offers seven different accommodation options, including a glass-top dome car boasting comfy leather seats and a personal valet. Other seating options available include caboose seating, two presidential cars, first-class seating and an open-air coach. A catered lunch is included and served at the Rusk Depot. If you’re traveling during the Christmas holidays, kids will delight in magical “The Polar Express”-themed journeys that include hot chocolate, cookies and keepsake mugs. For a quiet getaway in a romantic setting that’s close to the depot, stay at Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, an intimate B&B.

Address: 789 Park Road 70, Palestine, TX 75801

Experience the State Fair of Texas

For all things Texas, you won’t want to miss the annual State Fair of Texas, which runs for several weeks typically from late September to mid-October. Highlights of the Dallas-based fair include musical performances on the Chevrolet Main Stage and three exhibits at the Texas Auto Show. The fair also features youth livestock auctions for up-and-coming ranchers, bull riding at the rodeo and more than 70 rides on the midway, including the 212-foot Texas Star Ferris wheel.

Preregister to skip the line for the Chevrolet Ride & Drive event, where you can take a new car, truck or SUV for a spin on the test track. Visitors say you shouldn’t miss the decadent fair food, spanning everything fried from onion rings and gumbo to peach cobbler and ice cream. Before heading out, snap a photo of Big Tex, the iconic 55-foot-tall cowboy figure that watches over the festivities.

Address: 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

The Big Bend

There’s no wilderness experience in Texas quite like the Big Bend. Named for the giant curve of the Rio Grande, this region in far West Texas is known for its majestic high desert scenery and remoteness. Everything looks straight out of an iconic Western movie in these parts, right down to the tumbleweeds rolling across empty stretches of highway, with rugged mountains looming in the distance. For a true West Texas adventure, embark on an epic road trip of the Big Bend region.

Begin your trip in Terlingua, home of an old ghost town made up of ruins from former mining companies; experience the vast West Texas night sky at one of the many glamping options in town. From here, make your way to Big Bend National Park, an epic 800,000-acre national park that contains three habitats: mountains, desert and river. End your journey in Marfa, a quirky art town made famous by artist Donald Judd. Brimming with world-class galleries and installations on top of hip restaurants and hotels, this tiny Texan town is truly unlike any other.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Justine Harrington is a writer based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, formerly from central Texas. She’s written about the Lone Star State for many publications, including Forbes, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Fodor’s, Southern Living, TripSavvy and more. Harrington is also the co-author of Texas guidebooks for Lonely Planet and DK Eyewitness.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Water Parks in Texas

— The Best Glamping Resorts in Texas

— The Best Weekend Getaways in the South

— The Best Dude Ranches in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

19 Most Romantic Getaways in Texas

28 Top Things to Do in Arizona in 2024

17 Top Gulf Coast Beaches to Visit

21 Top Things to Do in Texas originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/05/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.