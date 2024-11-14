14 Holiday Gifts That Pack Well for Travel

If you’re traveling for the holidays, it might be hard to figure out what gifts to buy — and what’ll…

If you’re traveling for the holidays, it might be hard to figure out what gifts to buy — and what’ll fit in your suitcase. Add in carry-on item restrictions and the way packing tends to smash, wrinkle or crush items, and it’s easy to default to gift cards. But there are great items to gift that can easily fit in a carry-on suitcase, be added to a packing cube or be stowed without breaking in a checked bag.

To help narrow the options and make holiday travel easier, our editors searched the market for finds that can be folded, flattened, smooshed or rolled and still be ready to gift upon arrival. Here’s a list of the top gifts that pack well.

For the sentimentalist: Jet Set Candy Jewelry

[IMAGE]

From passport stamp charms to airplane earrings to national park charms, this collection of playful travel-inspired jewelry is ideal for the sentimental one on your list. Choose from chic designs like The Clip Charm Necklace or Bracelet in sterling silver or gold vermeil (select styles are available in solid gold), then add a charm — or two or three.

What’s more, you can customize select charms such as the boarding pass, event ticket (perfect for commemorating that Swiftie night at the Eras Tour) and postcards for a gift that shoppers say is truly unique and personalized. The jewelry comes in a velvet pouch in a candy-colored box with a small foldable gift bag so it’s ready for giving.

Price: Starting at $38

For the photographer or aspiring influencer: GEOMETRICAL Pocket Tripod

Designed to fit like a credit card in your wallet, this durable and customizable tripod works with any smartphone or case. Just place your phone onto this device in landscape or portrait mode in a spot to get your perfect shot, then set the timer or use the Bluetooth shutter remote to capture the moment. Buyers love the quality of the tripod for the size. Beyond taking photos, this tool lets you watch movies or video chat hands-free.

Price: $39.95 or less

For the discreet traveler: BudandThorn Infinity Scarf

Your gift recipient can stow a wallet, cards, a passport, a phone or keys in a stylish BudandThorn infinity scarf with a hidden pocket. Available in a variety of eye-catching prints constructed with flannel or linen fabrics, these scarves are handmade in Virginia by a small business owner. There are custom options available as well, and shoppers appreciate the comfort and wearability of this scarf.

Price: $35 or less

For the multitasker: Mi Cocina The Waist Apron

[IMAGE]

Whether you’re buying a gift for a gardener, an artist or a chef carrying multiple tools, this waist apron is up to the task. Made in the USA, this 100% ethically sourced cotton denim apron is handcrafted by California artisans, which gifters appreciate. Constructed with reinforced corners, double-layer pockets, and extra-long adjustable waist ties secured through grommets, the apron is designed to fit XS to XXL body types.

Price: $80 or less

For the dreamer: Slip Holiday Edition Gift Set

[IMAGE]

Perfectly packaged in a festive plaid box, the holiday gift set from Slip includes a pure mulberry silk queen pillowcase, a large scrunchie and a skinny scrunchie. The luxurious silk helps reduce bedhead and is nontoxic. The scrunchies don’t tangle in your hair, which helps minimize breakage. Shoppers and gift recipients love that the set is both useful and luxurious.

Price: $89 or less

For the luxury lover: Villand Cashmere Beanie Hat

[IMAGE]

Practical and posh, the Villard Cashmere Beanie Hat can be worn for everything from a night out to time on the slopes. Featuring 100% cashmere wool, it is lightweight, warm and takes up minimal space. Buyers note that the quality and softness of the hat exceeded their expectations. Offered in four colors, including red and green, this gift will be like a warm hug on a chilly day.

Price: $32.99 or less

For outdoor enthusiasts or the fans in the stands: Original Puffer Hug

[IMAGE]

Give a hug that outlasts the holidays with the Original Puffer Hug. Lightweight and lined with cozy fleece, this cold weather accessory has two pockets — a feature shoppers and users love. The insulated wrap is a great outer layer for walks on chilly days or staying warm while cheering for a favorite team; you can wear it around your shoulders or folded over like a scarf.

Price: $49.99 or less

For on-the-goers: Paravel Fold-Up Bag

[IMAGE]

Whether the intended recipient is a notorious over-packer who needs to bring an extra bag along or loves to see the world but has no space to store a tote, gift buyers say the Paravel Fold-Up Bag makes a great gift.

Made with an ultra-light, water-resistant nylon sourced from recycled bottles, this eco-friendly bag folds up into a flat pouch when not in use. It’s large enough to hold a laptop along with other travel gear and has a luggage trolley sleeve. You can even get it monogrammed for a personal touch.

Price: $75 or less

For the glamour queen: Sigma Beauty Travel Makeup Brush Set

[IMAGE]

Perfect to pack for the one on your list who loves cosmetics, this travel makeup brush set from Sigma Beauty includes seven synthetic professional-grade makeup brushes. Buyers and users rave about the quality and softness of the brushes. Housed in a sleek brush cup, the set is easy to store in a bathroom drawer or toss into a work tote or weekender bag.

Price: $89 or less

For the family: PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas

[IMAGE]

Completely packable and extremely festive, matching Christmas pajamas for the family from PajamaGram make an undeniably fun gift. For everything from sipping cocoa by the fire to opening gifts on Christmas morning, shoppers note the cozy and coordinating PJs are a merry addition to holiday gatherings.

Price: $85.99 or less

For the pet parent: Vyshyto Custom Pet Shirt

Give your pet-owning friend a gift they won’t find anywhere else — a custom shirt featuring their favorite pet, created by Vyshyto on Etsy. You can choose to have a special friend embroidered or printed on a T-shirt in your choice of color. Buyers rave about the quality and pet likeness, saying the tee is a perfect gift.

Price: $130.67 or less for designs with one pet

For young explorers: STATE Bags Novelty Fanny Pack

[IMAGE]

If you know a youngster who loves to bring a snack or camera and pick out trinkets along their journeys, a fanny pack makes a great gift. Shoppers note the novelty styles from STATE Bags give kids something fun where they can stow items and express themselves with a unique flair. Able to be personalized and designed to be worn around the waist or across the chest, the Novelty Fanny Pack comes in four styles: basketball, seashell, bear or rainbow.

Price: $68 or less

For little ones: Slumberkins Board Book & Mini Set

[IMAGE]

Created by a therapist, the Slumberkins board books are written with a focus on helping children learn and master social emotional skills, which parents appreciate. The stories contain affirmations for toddlers to repeat, and the plush snuggler friends are machine-washable and appropriate for 3 years of age and older. The mini options from this small business are easy to pack, with options including bee, bunny, hedgehog or jellyfish.

Price: $34 or less

For babies: Stuffed Animal Baby Lovey

[IMAGE]

Give a gift of comfort and joy with a sweet baby lovey from Anthropologie, which combines a stuffed animal and a small security blanket. Buyers like the softness of this plush toy and note babies love it. It’ll pack well in your suitcase, and you can choose from multiple animals, including a bunny or bear.

Price: $35 or less

How to pack gifts for traveling

If you’re traveling by air, you’ll need to refrain from wrapping your gifts until you reach your destination. Depending on where you’re headed, you may not have time or access to gift wrap, bows and adornments.

— Pack a wrapping paper book. The Holiday in the City wrap book from Anthropologie can lay flat in your suitcase; it includes 12 sheets of wrapping paper and a page of gift tags.

— Toss some ribbons like the biodegradable Cream City Ribbon and a roll of tape into your bag. If you’re a carry-on-only type of traveler, you’ll need to ask to borrow a pair of scissors to complete your wrapping once you’re at your destination, since scissors may not be allowed in carry-on luggage.

— Remember to check TSA restrictions — and entry requirements if you’re traveling internationally — before you buy gifts and pack, to try to avoid security delays or having items confiscated.

— Packing cubes can help keep your gifts, festive holiday attire and other travel necessities in order.

— Consider packing a foldable bag or an expandable suitcase to have room for gifts you’ll receive.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood loves to buy gifts. She prides herself on finding presents that are meaningful and selected specifically for the recipient. Hood used her passion for shopping, experience working in retail buying and travel research expertise to curate this gift list.

