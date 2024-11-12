12 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies

Knowing you can return an item that doesn’t meet your expectations may be enough to spur you to make a…

Knowing you can return an item that doesn’t meet your expectations may be enough to spur you to make a purchase. That can be especially true for online shopping, which relies on photos and descriptions.

In fact, 61% of shoppers have returned at least one online order in the past year, according to 2024 research from Radial, an e-commerce solutions provider. What’s more, nearly a third of consumers say they are likely to avoid shopping at retailers who have a “poor returns experience.”

“Returns are a big element of the customer experience in retail, both in-store and online,” says Melissa Archpru Akaka, associate dean for research at the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

“Consumer-friendly returns create seamless experiences, which encourage people to buy more merchandise,” she says.

Unfortunately, not all return policies are created equal. If you think there’s a chance you will need to take an item back, check in advance for the length of the return window, whether you’ll need to pay return shipping or a restocking fee and if the store issues refunds or store credit.

The following stores have notable return policies.

Stores With the Best Return Policies

The best return policies are those that have a long window for refunds, don’t necessarily require a receipt and provide multiple options for returning online purchases.

“Great return policies are omnichannel, meaning the return can be made through (the mail) or at any of the retailer’s stores,” says Nick Gausling, managing director of consulting firm Romy Group LLC.

“Policies should also give customers choice in how they want to be refunded instead of forcing store credit,” he adds.

These six retailers are known for having best-in-class return policies:

— Costco

— Nordstrom

— L.L. Bean

— Zappos

— Target

— Amazon

1. Costco

The popular warehouse club Costco is known for its risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee. The retailer will refund your purchase price at any time if you are unhappy with an item.

Since membership is required to shop Costco’s warehouse deals, there is no need to keep receipts because purchase details can be located with your membership card. If you buy something on Costco.com, you can make returns in-store or through the mail.

“Costco has the most generous policy among big-box retailers, even allowing returns years later,” Gausling says. “Their membership system offsets losses from returns processing and encourages good relations between the store and consumers, which is a win for everyone.”

There are a few exceptions to Costco’s standard return policy. Electronics must be returned within 90 days, and items with a limited lifespan, such as tires or batteries, may have product-specific warranties.

Alcohol and cigarettes can’t be returned where prohibited by law, and there are special return procedures for diamonds that are a carat or larger. Gift cards, tickets and gold bullion are nonrefundable.

2. Nordstrom

Nordstrom has long been known for its willingness to take returns without limit, although it has tightened its policies in recent years in response to customer overuse.

“In the past, Nordstrom has been well known for being consumer-friendly by accepting returns that have been worn and/or damaged long after the purchase date,” Akaka says.

However, that anything-goes approach can be expensive for the business. “Recently, companies with previously extremely lenient return policies have begun to enforce more strict policies in order to reduce costs and waste,” she adds.

Still, Nordstrom maintains one of the best return policies offered by a major retailer. The store doesn’t have any published limitations on returns and instead handles them on a case-by-case basis. You can make returns in-store or through the mail using a prepaid shipping label provided by the company.

3. L.L. Bean

At one time, L.L. Bean had almost no limits on returns and was willing to take back any product at any time. However, all good things must come to an end, and now the company stipulates returns must be made within one year of purchase. That is still very generous compared to the 90 days or less that is standard at many other retailers.

The store requires proof of purchase, but if you don’t have a receipt, L.L. Bean may be able to look up the sales record in its system. If an item is defective or purchased prior to Feb. 9, 2018, you may be able to receive a refund even after one year.

You can make returns in-store or through the mail, but there may be a $6.50 charge to ship an item back unless you paid entirely with Bean Bucks or an L.L. Bean Mastercard.

4. Zappos

Zappos is a top website for shoe purchases, and part of what makes the company so popular is its return policy. Eligible items can be returned for a full refund within 365 days of purchase.

Zappos will also pay for the return shipping and provide a credit to your original payment method within five to 10 business days.

Shoes must be unworn and be returned with their original packaging and tags, including the security tag if one was attached. For items that are defective, damaged or incorrect, customers should reach out to customer service.

5. Target

Among big-box retailers, Target has a more generous return policy. Most unopened items can be returned within 90 days for a refund or exchange. If you paid with a RedCard, you get an extra 30 days to make returns.

The return policy for Target-owned brands, such as Cat & Jack and Boots & Barkley, is even better, and these items can be returned within a year so long as you have a receipt.

However, Apple and Beats products must be returned within 14 days, and electronics and entertainment items within 30 days. There may be a restocking fee for mobile phones.

If you don’t have a receipt, the store may be able to look up proof of your purchase electronically, or your return may be accepted for a merchandise return card for store credit. Regardless of the brand, online purchases can be returned in stores.

6. Amazon

This online superstore sells practically everything, either directly to consumers or through a vast network of third-party sellers. Many items can be returned within 30 days of delivery, although policies can vary for some product categories and for items purchased from third-party sellers.

“The return process for Amazon customers is a breeze,” says Julia Kahlig-Garuba, CEO of Herb & Root, a natural fragrance brand that can be found on Amazon as well as in other stores and websites. “Select why you’re returning the item, find a drop-off point, scan your QR code and you’re good to go.”

Amazon provides return shipping labels for many items, or you can use a QR code to return your item at designated locations, such as Kohl’s and UPS Stores, without a label or even packaging. In some cases, Amazon may provide a “returnless refund,” in which customers receive a refund but do not need to send back the item.

Stores With the Worst Return Policies

Not every store is willing to take returns, no questions asked. While large retailers can absorb the costs associated with returns, smaller shops may not.

“Smaller, local stores with limited inventory often have strict return policies, and sometimes do not accept returns for refunds at all,” Akaka says.

“This is common among boutiques and other locally owned shops that carry unique merchandise and cannot afford to take on the expenses of a lenient or consumer-friendly return policy,” she says.

Among larger retailers, the following stores are known for having more restrictive return policies. However, these may be subject to change around the holidays.

— Apple

— Best Buy

— Wish

— Aliexpress

— 6pm

— ThredUp

1. Apple

Apple lands on the list of stores with the worst refund policies thanks to its short return window. Outside the holiday season, the company gives you a mere 14 calendar days to return your purchase, and returned items must be repackaged with all cords, adapters and documentation. Open software that has been downloaded, gift cards and print products are among the items not eligible for a refund.

Plus, you can return only items you bought directly from Apple. If you buy from another retailer, your return is subject to that store’s return policy and procedures.

If you miss the return window or have an ineligible item, check with your credit card company, suggests money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. “Some credit cards will extend the amount of time you can return an item purchased using that card,” she says.

2. Best Buy

The good news is that you can return Best Buy purchases in store or through the mail and the store will pay the shipping cost. The retailer is also more lenient with returns for purchases made during the holiday shopping season.

The bad news is that the standard return window for most products is 15 days. If you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you get 60 days. However, everyone has just 14 days to bring back activatable devices, such as cellphones and tablets.

Items must be in like-new condition, and there are restrictions on the return of some products, such as opened entertainment items or those without proof of purchase. A restocking fee of $45 applies to devices you activate and fees of 15% of the purchase price may apply to DSLR cameras, electric bikes and other items.

3. Wish

The online store Wish has made a name for itself as a place to buy ultra low-cost items of all kinds. There are $5 wireless earbuds, $10 travel bags and $20 single-cup coffeemakers. If something isn’t to your liking, the website gives you 30 days from the delivery date to make a return.

That said, common complaints include reports of return requests being denied, refunds never materializing and nonexistent customer support. What’s more, while Wish provides shipping labels for returns, the cost of return shipping will be deducted from your refund.

4. AliExpress

AliExpress is another website known for low-cost products of all kinds. The China-based platform has a buyer protection program that promises refunds if an item doesn’t arrive, is damaged or isn’t as described.

However, this policy doesn’t apply to some products, such as those that are personalized, fragile or perishable.

If you do need to make a return, you have only 15 days to do so, and items must be in perfect condition and in original packaging. Free returns are available in some cases, but at other times, buyers will have to foot the shipping cost to send an item back. What’s more, the AliExpress website isn’t always intuitive, and some shoppers may find it difficult to navigate the return process.

5. 6pm

If you want a deal on shoes, you may find it at 6pm.com. This website is the discount store for Zappos, but you won’t find the same generous return policy here. Woroch discovered that the hard way when she had to spend $10 to ship a return back to the company.

You have 30 days to make a return but the clock starts ticking when you make the purchase, not when the item is delivered. As mentioned, you’ll need to pay the return shipping cost, and items must be returned in their original box and packaging and with an undamaged security tag attached, assuming your product came with one. Plus, you need to receive a return confirmation number via email before making a return.

6. ThredUp

ThredUp is a top online consignment store for clothing. However, when it comes to returns, the company’s policies aren’t so stellar.

Returns must be postmarked within 14 days of the date an item was delivered, and the company doesn’t reimburse original shipping charges. There’s also a $3.99 restocking fee that will be assessed for each item returned.

And while ThredUp provides prepaid return labels to customers in the 48 contiguous states, you’re out of luck if you live in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

12 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/27/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.