As technology continues to evolve, so does its potential to improve the lives of older adults. “Today’s seniors use tech to connect with loved ones and ensure help is available when needed,” says Kari Olson, chief innovation and technology officer at Front Porch in Glendale, California. Meanwhile, integrating familiar tools like social media and video calling can enhance quality of life.

The ways seniors use technology tend to change over time. “There’s a big difference between a 65-year-old and an 85-year-old,” says Andrew Carle, adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University’s Aging and Health Program and founder of UniversityRetirementCommunities.com. “At 65, they’re pretty tech-savvy. There’s a tipping point around 75 or 80 where it goes into more assistive technology.”

Technology also has the potential to make it easier for seniors to live independently, with devices that can monitor medication management, locate a lost Alzheimer’s patient or sense when someone has fallen.

Here are 10 essential tech tools for older adults:

— Smartphones

— Tablets and e-readers

— Video call apps

— Fitness trackers and smartwatches

— Medication management systems

— GPS insoles

— Transportation apps

— Home assistive devices

— Online estate planning

— Brain-training apps and games

Smartphones

Among adults 65 and older, 79% have a smartphone, according to data from the Pew Research Center. These devices can be used for communication, health monitoring, entertainment and personal safety. Seniors can order products and services, schedule deliveries and use transportation apps to get from one destination to another.

Tablets and E-Readers

Many seniors are replacing their computers with tablets, which give them bigger screens for making video calls, using email, sharing photos and reading. Reading books with a tablet or an e-reader allows users to make the type larger.

Video Call Apps

Seniors can use video call apps to catch up with loved ones and read stories to their grandchildren. Video call apps also make it easier to have online appointments with financial advisors, health consultants and other service providers. Retirees can also use these apps to participate in online tutoring sessions or join meetings for remote work.

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

Wearable fitness monitors make it easy for older adults to monitor activity and sleep, ensuring they get enough exercise. “The more informed people are about their own health and well-being, the better decisions they make for themselves,” Olson says.

Medication Management Systems

Medication tools alert users when it’s time to take medications, repeat the alert if the medication isn’t taken within a specific time and call a caregiver if more time passes. Some are combined with medical alert systems that use cellphone technology to first check on the owner, then contact a chosen friend or family member followed by emergency response services. “Medication errors are the No. 1 cause of hospitalizations in people over 75,” Carle says. “It’s an important issue at that age.”

Devices such as MedMinder provide locked medication compartments that open at scheduled times, ensuring seniors take the correct dose. Some tools, including iHealth devices, allow seniors to track vital signs such as blood pressure and glucose levels, sharing real-time data with health care providers. Modern hearing aids from makers such as Starkey and Phonak connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, allowing users to control settings and stream audio directly.

GPS Insoles

Products such as the GPS SmartSole can go into the shoes of those living with dementia, allowing them to be found if they wander off. You can set a perimeter, receive a notification if the person leaves their designated area and track them via the GPS in the insoles. Similar technology exists in watches, but people with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia are often resistant to new wearable devices.

Transportation Apps

Ride-hailing apps like Uber, Lyft and Waymo make it easier for seniors to travel independently without relying on family or public transport. They can schedule rides to appointments or weekly activities. Older adults may choose to walk to the grocery store and then request a ride to help transport their grocery bags.

Home Assistive Devices

Smart home systems can detect falls, monitor air quality, and control lighting and appliances through voice commands. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can provide reminders, play music, control smart home devices and answer questions, all through simple voice commands.

Online Estate Planning

Digital estate planning platforms such as MyDirectives, Everplans and Trust & Will help register last wishes and secure storage for wills, trusts and other legal documents. Financial tools are available online to help track investments and manage accounts. Digital vaults ensure important files are accessible, while StoryWorth and other legacy tools allow seniors to leave personal messages for loved ones. To manage social media accounts posthumously, older adults can use services such as GoodTrust.

Brain-Training Apps and Games

Apps such as Lumosity, Elevate and Peak offer engaging challenges designed to stimulate different areas of the brain, promoting mental agility. Seniors can use these tools to stay engaged and keep the brain active. Sudoku or crossword puzzles on digital platforms are designed to improve critical thinking and concentration. Additionally, many apps track progress, allowing users to monitor their activity level and watch for improvement.

Update 11/20/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.