Zurn Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $43.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $410 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.5 million.

