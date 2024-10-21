Zions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $214 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $804 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

