Zebra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $137 million.…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $137 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $4.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.