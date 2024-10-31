Xylem: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $217 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.24 per share, with revenue expected to be $8.5 billion.

