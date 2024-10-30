XPO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $95 million. On…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $95 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

