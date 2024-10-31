Xcel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $682 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $682 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

