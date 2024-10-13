World of Hyatt Credit Card Offering 5 Free Nights Bonus

Brand loyalists who enjoy staying at World of Hyatt properties have a limited time to earn a valuable sign-up bonus.…

Brand loyalists who enjoy staying at World of Hyatt properties have a limited time to earn a valuable sign-up bonus. The World of Hyatt Credit Card from Chase recently announced new cardholders who spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening can earn five free nights — but only through Oct. 31, 2024.

All the Details

This is the largest sign-up bonus ever offered on this card. What makes it so valuable is that new cardholders are awarded five free night awards rather than points that they have to redeem. That means savvy cardholders can squeeze a lot of value from those free nights by booking wisely.

For example, a Category 4 hotel starts at 12,000 points per night, while a Category 1 starts at 3,500. So theoretically, booking five nights at a Category 4 hotel would cost a minimum of 60,000 points; and some Category 4 hotels cost up to 18,000 per night, which can make the value of this bonus even higher.

Why the New Offer Is Better

Prior to this offer, the World of Hyatt card sign-up bonus was 30,000 points after you spent $3,000 on purchases in the first three months with the card, followed by a higher reward rate of two points per $1 on spending that is typically worth one point on up to $15,000 spent. So theoretically, you were able to earn a total of 60,000 bonus points, but it took a lot more spending to get there.

Additional Promotions

Beyond the bonus offer, the World of Hyatt Credit Card has a number of ongoing benefits for people who favor the hotel chain.

Rewards

— Nine total points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels (four Bonus Points plus five Base Points for being a World of Hyatt member)

— Two Bonus Points per $1 spent on local transit and commuting, dining, airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, and fitness clubs and gym memberships

— One Bonus Point per $1 spent on all other purchases

A Free Night Award (or Two) Each Year

— This is on top of the five nights you’ll earn as your sign-up bonus. The annual award is for one night at any Category 1 through 4 Hyatt hotel worldwide. Plus, you can get a second free night if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year.

Complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status

In addition to this status upgrade, as long as your World of Hyatt Credit Card is open, you’ll get five Tier-Qualifying Night Credits each year and the ability to earn two Tier-Qualifying Night Credits for every $5,000 in spending.

Alternative Cards to Consider

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

For more flexible redemption options — including 1:1 points transfer to World of Hyatt — go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. The card also has a $95 fee and comes with a slew of travel benefits. The card is also offering a limited-time sign-up bonus that’s beyond the usual: 60,000 bonus points if you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening plus up to $300 in Chase Travel statement credits on purchases you make through the portal in the first year.

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey

If you want to earn higher rates on your hotel spending but aren’t loyal to Hyatt or another brand, the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey card is another option to consider. You’ll earn five points per dollar on hotels, four points per dollar on airlines, three points per dollar on restaurants and other travel, and one point on everything else. The card has a $95 annual fee, and you can earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first three months, valued at $600. (See Rates & Fees)

