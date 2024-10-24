World Kinect: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $33.5 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $33.5 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.78 billion.

