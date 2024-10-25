World Acceptance: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Friday reported earnings of $22.1 million in…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Friday reported earnings of $22.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.99.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $131.4 million in the period.

