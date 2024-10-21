Wintrust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $170…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $170 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $615.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.