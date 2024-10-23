Winnebago: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $720.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.