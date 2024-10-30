Wingstop: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.7 million. On…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 88 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

