WillScot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.5 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $601.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.3 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

