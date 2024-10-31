Willdan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $158.3 million in the period.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

