NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.50 189.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5653 2.5252 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7482 2.7081 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.91 86.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0692 1.0462 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7600 3.7400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2900 4.3575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 334.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.3200 9.4300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5650 8.3400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3325 4.3275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6606 0.6542

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

