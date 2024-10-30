NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 189.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5342 2.5653 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7077 2.7482 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.65 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.92 84.91 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0639 1.0692 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2475 4.2900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 334.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4100 9.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2025 8.5650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3320 4.3325

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6586 0.6606

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.