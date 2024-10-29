NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2955
|1.2955
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|190.00
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4903
|2.5342
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7175
|2.7077
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9450
|4.0050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.90
|15.65
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.51
|81.92
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0318
|1.0639
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|276.13
|276.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7500
|3.7100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2025
|4.2475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|334.40
|334.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5500
|9.4100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3025
|8.2025
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4458
|0.4458
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3395
|4.3320
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6616
|0.6586
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
