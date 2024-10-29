NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4903 2.5342 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7175 2.7077 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 4.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.51 81.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0318 1.0639 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7500 3.7100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2025 4.2475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 334.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.4100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3025 8.2025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3395 4.3320

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6616 0.6586

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

