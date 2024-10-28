NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2955 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2955 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5586 2.4903 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7792 2.7175 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.02 84.51 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0659 1.0318 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8200 3.7500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1675 4.2025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 334.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6400 9.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4300 8.3025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3195 4.3395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6653 0.6616

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.