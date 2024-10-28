Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 28, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2955
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 190.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5586 2.4903
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7792 2.7175
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.02 84.51
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0659 1.0318
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8200 3.7500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1675 4.2025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 334.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6400 9.5500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4300 8.3025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3195 4.3395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6653 0.6616

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

