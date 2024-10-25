Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 25, 2024, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 192.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5310 2.5586
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7535 2.7792
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 16.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.33 84.02
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0821 1.0659
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.8200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2050 4.1675
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.6400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6050 8.4300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3045 4.3195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6751 0.6653

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up