Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5310 2.5586 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7535 2.7792 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.33 84.02 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0821 1.0659 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.8200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2050 4.1675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.6400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6050 8.4300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3045 4.3195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6751 0.6653

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

