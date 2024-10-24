Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 24, 2024, 4:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 192.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5493 2.5310
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7706 2.7535
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 16.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.94 83.33
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0911 1.0821
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7800 3.8100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2300 4.2050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5700 9.6200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6650 8.6050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3480 4.3045

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6708 0.6751

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

