NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5493 2.5310 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7706 2.7535 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.94 83.33 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0911 1.0821 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.13 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7800 3.8100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2300 4.2050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5700 9.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6650 8.6050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3480 4.3045

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6708 0.6751

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.