NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 189.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6053 2.5493 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8261 2.7706 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 16.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.10 82.94 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1044 1.0911 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1950 4.2300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4400 9.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6400 8.6650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3230 4.3480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6720 0.6708

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

