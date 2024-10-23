NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2888
|1.2888
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|192.00
|189.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6053
|2.5493
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.8261
|2.7706
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9450
|2.9450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|16.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.10
|82.94
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1044
|1.0911
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|283.00
|276.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7100
|3.7800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1950
|4.2300
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|340.10
|340.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.4400
|9.5700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.6400
|8.6650
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4284
|0.4284
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3230
|4.3480
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6720
|0.6708
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
