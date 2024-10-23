Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.00 189.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6053 2.5493
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8261 2.7706
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9450 2.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 16.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.10 82.94
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1044 1.0911
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 276.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1950 4.2300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4400 9.5700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6400 8.6650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3230 4.3480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6720 0.6708

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

