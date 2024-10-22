Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 22, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.50 192.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5757 2.6053
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8122 2.8261
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.1650 2.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.24 81.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1207 1.1044
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6600 3.7100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2750 4.1950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.3300 9.4400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6650 8.6400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3460 4.3230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6599 0.6720

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

