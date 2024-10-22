NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2888 1.2888 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.50 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5757 2.6053 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8122 2.8261 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.1650 2.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.24 81.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1207 1.1044 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6600 3.7100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2750 4.1950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.10 340.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.3300 9.4400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6650 8.6400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4284 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3460 4.3230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6599 0.6720

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

