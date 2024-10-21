NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2888 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2888 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.50 192.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5840 2.5757 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8309 2.8122 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.1650 2.1650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.94 82.24 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1872 1.1207 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6800 3.6600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3325 4.2750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 340.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5200 9.3300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7375 8.6650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4284

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2865 4.3460

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6576 0.6599

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

