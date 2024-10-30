Whitestone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $13 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.6 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $38.6 million in the period.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 98 cents to $1.04 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.