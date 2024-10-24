Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $28 million. The Seattle-based company…

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

