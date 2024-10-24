Wex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $102.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Portland, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.42 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $665.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.51 to $3.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $640 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.21 to $15.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion.

