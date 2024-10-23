Live Radio
Western Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 4:33 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $264.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

