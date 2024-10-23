Western New England Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The bank, based in Westfield, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

