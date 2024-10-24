Western Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $493 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.