WesBanco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $37.3 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $243.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $152 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

