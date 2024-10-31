Wendy’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.2 million. The…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.2 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $566.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.9 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1.01 per share.

