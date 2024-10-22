Weatherford: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $157 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $157 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

