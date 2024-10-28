Waste Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $760 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $760 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.