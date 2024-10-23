Waste Connections: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $308 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $308 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.9 billion.

