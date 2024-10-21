Live Radio
Washington Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 21, 2024, 4:17 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its third quarter.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

